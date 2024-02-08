Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.79% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 225,657 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,716.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 788,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 744,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 186,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

