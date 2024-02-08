Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,462 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 837,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $58.04 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.