Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPRFree Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.61% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 246.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

