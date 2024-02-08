Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.4 %

PFEB opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

