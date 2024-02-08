Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

