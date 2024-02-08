Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $702.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

