Avis Budget Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 2,456 call options.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.59. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $251.26.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.