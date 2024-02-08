Barclays PLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $245,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $234.56 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

