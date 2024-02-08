Barclays PLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Terex worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

