Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 680.10 ($8.53) and last traded at GBX 492.90 ($6.18), with a volume of 3379070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,415.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 491.67 ($6.16).

Barratt Developments Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.28, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 542.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.38.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

