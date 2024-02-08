Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SThree (LON:STEM)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.89) price objective on the stock.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 428 ($5.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 492 ($6.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.30. The stock has a market cap of £569.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

SThree Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 4,146.34%.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

