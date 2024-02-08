Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

