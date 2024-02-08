Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and traded as high as C$1.57. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.