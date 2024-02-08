BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.44 million, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

