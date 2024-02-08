BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.