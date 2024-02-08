BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $10.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 82,237 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

