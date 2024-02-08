Blackstone Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,704 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 4,933 put options.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

