Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

