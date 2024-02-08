Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,292 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 86.7% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $8.80 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.