Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

