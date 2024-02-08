Boston Partners Buys 7,311 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 161,693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 74,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.3 %

JELD opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.