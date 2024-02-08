Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Rover Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $780,813.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $31,577,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of ROVR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROVR

About Rover Group

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.