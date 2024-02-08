Boston Partners Decreases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 133,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

