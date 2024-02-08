Boston Partners Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

