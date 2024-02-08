Boston Partners Has $587,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,053 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TTI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

