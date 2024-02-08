Boston Partners Has $779,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after buying an additional 25,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 2,976,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 1,490,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

