Boston Partners Has $831,000 Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Boston Partners increased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avista were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

