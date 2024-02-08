Boston Partners Has $858,000 Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

