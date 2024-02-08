Boston Partners Increases Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Unitil were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 178,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Unitil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Unitil by 32.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $776.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

