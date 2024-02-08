Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $84.12 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.