Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 148,690 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 148,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 765,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,745 shares of company stock worth $195,621 in the last ninety days. 38.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

