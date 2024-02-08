Boston Partners Raises Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in VSE were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

