Boston Partners Sells 145,330 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Talkspace were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Talkspace by 65.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talkspace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

