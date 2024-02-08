Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$290.77.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

TSE BYD opened at C$299.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$278.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$255.73. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.73 and a 1-year high of C$300.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 8.5029923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

