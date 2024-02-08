BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BP Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:BP opened at GBX 474.60 ($5.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 435.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.14) to GBX 525 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.89) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 625 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.91).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($58,919.39). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($471.83). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($58,919.39). Insiders acquired 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.