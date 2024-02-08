Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

BTG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after acquiring an additional 198,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,984 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,820 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.