Brokers Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of AG stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,600,000 after buying an additional 709,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 409,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

