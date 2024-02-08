Brokers Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,406,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

