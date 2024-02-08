Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BTX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

