Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Insider Fady Khallouf Acquires 273,650 Shares

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) insider Fady Khallouf bought 273,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,473 ($6,860.98).

Fady Khallouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Fady Khallouf purchased 1,150,000 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($28,832.89).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Up 8.7 %

LON CAD opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

