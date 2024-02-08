Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Price Target to GBX 220

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance

BKS stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.38. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.15. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.