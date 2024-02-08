Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Price Target to GBX 220

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
BKS stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.38. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.15. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
