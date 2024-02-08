Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

