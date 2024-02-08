Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from C$112.00 to C$117.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Kansas City traded as high as C$113.39 and last traded at C$113.20, with a volume of 93924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.33.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.48.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

