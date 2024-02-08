Canfor Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.46). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.60.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$15.22 on Thursday. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.41 and a one year high of C$26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

