Cano Health, Inc. Sells 53,355 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $49,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,540,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,340.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 80,757 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $61,375.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $44,104.33.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,606.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 43,972 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $53,206.12.

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $144,809.91.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $45,253.19.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

LIFW stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFW. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

