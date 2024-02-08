Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.63

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.63 and traded as high as C$9.66. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

