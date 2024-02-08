Catherine Robertson Sells 94,000 Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Stock

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24), for a total value of £93,060 ($116,660.40).

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

LON OMG opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,412.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17. Oxford Metrics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.64 ($1.52).

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.50. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

