CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Repurchase $750.00 million in Outstanding Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

