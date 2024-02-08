Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.86.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

