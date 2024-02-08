Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.86.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

